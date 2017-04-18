Dominica at Carifta 2017Dominica News Online - Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 at 11:33 AM
The Flow Carifta games were held in Curacao from April 15 to the 17 and a number of athletes from Dominica competed in the event.
The performances of individual athletes are shown below.
Keyon Burton- Gold medal in Javelin U-18(distance of 62.14 meters)
Traneese Hamilton- 8TH place in Shot Put U-18(distance of 11.47 meters)
Kianne Benjamin- 22nd place in Girls 100 Meters Dash U-18 (time of 12.64 seconds), 7th place in Girls 200 Meter Dash (time of 27.03 seconds)
Leon Hypolite- 7th place in Boys Long Jump U-18 (distance of 6.00 meters)
Danelson Mahutiere- 4th place in Boys 100 Meter Dash U-18 (time of 10.92 seconds), and 4th place in Boys 200 Meter Dash U-18, (time of 22.52 seconds)
Cody Hamilton- 24th place in Boys 200 Meter Dash U-18 (time of 23.75 seconds)
Keva Pierre- 6th place in Girls 800 Meter Run U-18 (time of 2 minutes 25 seconds) and 7th place in Girls 800 Meters Run Finals U-18 (time of 2 minutes 26 seconds)
Fannie Globensky Gregoire- 8th place in Girls 3000 Meter Run (time of 12 minutes 14 seconds)
Nathalie Roberts- FOUL in Girls Javelin Throw
Shanee Angol- 7th place in Girls Javelin Throw (distance of 42.04 meters)
Josh Toussaint- 8th place in Boys Shot Put U-20 (distance of 13.30 meters), and 8th place in Boys Discuss Throw (distance of 43.60 meters)
Tia George- 6th place in Girls 100 Meter Dash U-18 (time of 12.86 seconds)
Only one medal? Disappointed but perhaps it is surprising that we got a medal and gold at that given our lack of facilities. Congratulation to young Burton
Good going team! Positive vibes only!
Kudos to the young athletes, their managers and coaches for a job well done. We all agree that more has to be done to improve our sports standard, but in the mean time keep pushing. To Mr. Burton, you are indeed a star athlete and you have something going good for you. Congrats again to you all!