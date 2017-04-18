The Flow Carifta games were held in Curacao from April 15 to the 17 and a number of athletes from Dominica competed in the event.

The performances of individual athletes are shown below.

Keyon Burton- Gold medal in Javelin U-18(distance of 62.14 meters)

Traneese Hamilton- 8TH place in Shot Put U-18(distance of 11.47 meters)

Kianne Benjamin- 22nd place in Girls 100 Meters Dash U-18 (time of 12.64 seconds), 7th place in Girls 200 Meter Dash (time of 27.03 seconds)

Leon Hypolite- 7th place in Boys Long Jump U-18 (distance of 6.00 meters)

Danelson Mahutiere- 4th place in Boys 100 Meter Dash U-18 (time of 10.92 seconds), and 4th place in Boys 200 Meter Dash U-18, (time of 22.52 seconds)

Cody Hamilton- 24th place in Boys 200 Meter Dash U-18 (time of 23.75 seconds)

Keva Pierre- 6th place in Girls 800 Meter Run U-18 (time of 2 minutes 25 seconds) and 7th place in Girls 800 Meters Run Finals U-18 (time of 2 minutes 26 seconds)

Fannie Globensky Gregoire- 8th place in Girls 3000 Meter Run (time of 12 minutes 14 seconds)

Nathalie Roberts- FOUL in Girls Javelin Throw

Shanee Angol- 7th place in Girls Javelin Throw (distance of 42.04 meters)

Josh Toussaint- 8th place in Boys Shot Put U-20 (distance of 13.30 meters), and 8th place in Boys Discuss Throw (distance of 43.60 meters)

Tia George- 6th place in Girls 100 Meter Dash U-18 (time of 12.86 seconds)

See photos below courtesy of Flow.