15-year-old Koath Baron emerged first in the racers category of the first cycling event for 2018 organized by the Dominica Cycling Association.

Chester Letang came second in that category and in third place was Koath’s dad, Levi Baron.

Darnel Jules took first place in the mountain bikes category followed by Ajaniah Casimir in second place. Casimir, only 10 years old, received the award for the youngest rider in the event.

President of the cycling association, attorney, Ronald Charles described the event which was held on January 21, as “very, very successful”.

He told DNO that at the prize-giving ceremony, special recognition was given to the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force and the Fire and Ambulance Service for providing the necessary personnel and services that made it possible to host the sport.

“And they did a wonderful, wonderful job and they were recognized on the 21st of January with special plaques from the Dominica Cycling Association as appreciation for the work that they have done,” Charles stated.

The Association will be organizing a series of races under the theme “Born to Ride” for the 2018 cycling season which is expected to run from January to June.

The next cycling race is carded for the 4th of February and the route will be from Roseau to Portsmouth and back.

Charles also revealed that the Dominica Cycling Association will, for the second time, be hosting the OECS Championships.