Dominica lost to Canada at the CONCACAF Nations League qualifiers played in that country on Tuesday October 16, 2018.

The Dominicans, playing in chilly conditions, would have no doubt tried to do their best but could not avoid a 5-nil drubbing from the Canadians.

In a one-sided encounter which was played from 7:00 pm at the BMO Stadium in Toronto, the host team shot four goals past the Dominican defense and ended with a victorious tally of 5, thanks to an own goal by one of the Dominican players.

The Dominica team was unable to score.

The result could not have come as a total shock given the gap in the FIFA world rankings between the two teams: Canada at number 79 and Dominica number 177.

The final stat sheet underlined the lopsided nature of the contest: Canada enjoyed 79 per cent possession, completed 669 passes to Dominica’s 181, and out shot the visitors 22-4.