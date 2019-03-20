Dominica’s National Senior Men’s Head Coach, Rajesh Joseph Latchoo has included Gylles Mitchel to his twenty man squad, to face Bahamas in their final match of the preliminary round in the Concacaf National League.

The match takes place at the Windsor Park Stadium on Saturday 23rd March 2019, at 2:30pm.

Mitchel was recently named the Red River Men’s Soccer Post Season Tournament MVP, playing for the Louisiana State university at Alexandria, in the USA where he is studying.

The rest of the squad reads.

Glenson Prince- capt Dion Laurent Euclid Bertrand Erskim Williams Malcolm Joseph Ajaya Royer Sidney Lockhart Chad Bertrand Briel Thomas Kassim Peltier Anfernee Frederick Travis Joseph Javid George Julian Wade Jamie Parillon Randolph Peltier Donan Jervier Tafari Elie Arlington Fritz

Meantime, the Dominica Football Association (DFA) has provided an opportunity for three U-20 players to join the camp on Friday, and to be part of the squad on Saturday, given the fact that Dominica are allowed to have a twenty-three man squad. The players are, Zion Emmanuel, Audel Laville and Cobin Paul.

The technical staff reads:

Rajesh Joseph Latchoo- Head Coach

Ellington Sabin- Assistant coach

Michael Joseph- Manager

Courtney Challenger- Goalkeeper Coach

Delroy Watt- Fitness Trainer

Albert Noel- Medics Personnel

Reginald Darroux- Equipment Manger