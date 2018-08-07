With the West Florida sun blasting down mercilessly on the football pitch at the IMG Academy complex in Bradenton, the Dominica’s U-15 girls’ squad took on Grenada on Monday, August 6th.

The Nature Island girls missed an opportunity to score early when in the 6th minute a powerful shot from Vice-Captain Alanna Finn from outside the 18 yard line on the left flank hit the Grenadian goal cross bar.

Then the Spice island girls took advantage of a disorganized Dominican backfield with some crisp passing and their physical game. In the 8th minute the Grenadians found the back of the Dominican net from a defensive miscue.

In the 47th minute the Grenadians capitalized with another easy goal from another defensive mistake. But the defense stepped up their Game and their physicality warding off the Spice Island strikers and pushing the ball up-field. In the 50th minute, Shaira Cuffy tapped the ball into an open net after the ball bounced off the Grenadian keeper from a shot from Alanna Finn.

In the 53rd minute, Right Back defender, Tamisha Roberts, was booked with a yellow card. In the remaining ten minutes of the match the momentum shifted in the Nature Island girls’ favour, but the score would remain the same by the time the referee blew his final whistle.

On Tuesday the Dominicans take on Antigua.

Below are some video highlights from the Dominica vs Grenada game.