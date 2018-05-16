Dominica has made four changes to its women football squad as they get ready to travel to Trinidad for the CONCACAF Women qualifiers.

The team placed third in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Women Challenge Series held in St Kitts last month.

Tafari Bertrand and 15-year-old Alana Finn are two newcomers to the squad come from overseas.

Alijah Titre, who is presently on the island on a break from university, is included in the touring party.

Also finding favor with the coaching staff is 15-year-old Myah Raymond who plays for Bombers Starlights from Portsmouth.

The full team reads: Rosalia Registe – captain, Kimberly Elie, Christina Sobers, Kylee Bertrand, Myah Raymond, Alijah Titre, Keandra Francis, Keana Francis, Donisha Xavier, Ezra Elwin, Kira Bertrand, Romelcia Phillip, Alana Finn, Cassandra Augustine, Chazelle Phillip, Michlyn Morgan, Henrica Samuel, Kasika Samuel, Kimara Sabaroache and Tafari Bertrand.

The technical staff reads Rajesh Joseph Latchoo – head coach, Albert Titre and Lester Guiste – assistant coaches, Delroy Watt – fitness trainer, Regina Walsh – manager and Thora Robinson – medics personnel.