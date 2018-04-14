Dominica narrowly missed out on a historic gold medal securing a silver in the men’s triple jump at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Yordanys Duranona Garcia won Dominica’s second medal at the 2018 games, missing out on the gold medal by just two centimeters to Troy Doris of Guyana.

Garcia set the bar high with a leap of 16.86 meters in his first jump with a wind of -2.3.

Doris however countered with a season best of 18.68 meters on his second jump with a wind of +0.5.

Garcia then jumped 16.85 meters on his second jump, and 16.77 meters on his third attempt.

He skipped the 4th and 5th round of jumps in an attempt to gain some time to recover from a niggling ankle injury.

However Garcia couldn’t muster the strength on the final jump, and pulled up lame on his 6th and final attempt.

Dominica missed out on a gold by the slimmest of margins.

Garcia spoke with the Dominica Olympic committee media team after the event.

The audio of the full interview is posted below.