Dominica placed second in the 2017 Windward Island Senior Men Football Tournament which was held in Grenada.

Needing a win in their final match of the competition to capture their first Windward Island championship, the boys from the Nature Isle played to a 2-all draw against St Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday at the Kirani James Stadium.

Julian Wade opened the scoring for Dominica in the first half from the penalty spot, for his third goal from four matches.

St Vincent answered with two quick goals, for a 2-1 advantage at the interval.

Briel Thomas got the equalizer for Dominica, with a beautiful header from a corner kick in the second half.

Dominica ended the competition on six points, one point less than the eventful winners, host country Grenada, who lost their final match against Barbados 0-2.

The board of management of the Dominica Football Association, along with the entire football family would like to congratulate our boys and coaching staff for being the only unbeaten team in the tournament, and for a good showing this time around.

Glenson Prince of Dominica got the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper, with the Golden Boots award going to Myron Samuel of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Nick Williams of Grenada was voted MVP of the tournament.