Dominica’s national women football team has placed third in Group A in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Women Challenge which was held in St Kitts last week.

The “Nature Girls” as they were dubbed, played their final match against St Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday.

Wanting that all important win, the Dominican ladies put on a spirited performance in the second half of that game after ending the first half nil-nil to come up with a 3-0 victory at the Warner Park.

Overseas-based player Sari Finn opened the scoring for Dominica in the 50th minute, with Michlyn Morgan making it 2-nil in the 61st minute while Kasika Samuel sealed another in the 69th minute of play for the comprehensive win.

St Lucia defeated St Kitts 1-0, in the second match of a doubleheader on Sunday to emerge top of the group, with St Kitts second, Dominica third and St Vincent and the Grenadines in fourth place.

Coach of the team Rajesh Joseph Latchoo had high praises for the team.

“We did very well, we were stout in defense and an all-around team, our captain Rosilia Registe was outstanding along with Christina Sobers who was just brilliant in goal, some of the players did not get a chance to play but the experience was good. Our overseas-based players were also fantastic, this team will surely be a force to reckon with in the future,” he said.