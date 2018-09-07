Dominica remains unbeaten after CONCACAF football match in GuadeloupeDominica News Online - Friday, September 7th, 2018 at 12:29 PM
Dominica remains unbeaten after a ten-man football team held Suriname to a goalless draw in the inaugural CONCACAF League of Nations Tournament in Guadeloupe on Thursday.
Dominica had to play its home game in the neighboring French due to the destruction caused to to the Windsor Park Sports Stadium by Hurricane Maria.
Julian Wade could have put Dominica one goal up in the 62nd minute of play after he beat the Surinamese defense, however, he shot wide to the disappointment of the Dominican fans who traveled to Guadeloupe for the game.
Suriname then counter attacked and Erskine Williams, playing in defense for Dominica, brought an opponent down in what might have been a sure goal.
He was red carded for the offense.
At the final whistle, Dominica, playing with ten men, held on to a draw.
Head Coach, Rajesh Joseph Latchoo said the result the match was a relief.
Dominica now remains undefeated after eight matches.
The team now prepares to face Canada in Canada on November 16.
