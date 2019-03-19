Dominica represented at show jumping competition in MartiniqueDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 19th, 2019 at 11:30 AM
Showjumping was incorporated into the Olympic Games in 1912 and is designed to test the stamina, precision, power and control of both the horse and its rider.
The course usually includes tight twists and turns as well as high and colorful fences over which the horse must jump clear, without dropping any part of that fence.
Penalties are awarded for dropping the fence, refusals, time, wrong turns etc.
To overcome such obstacles, it takes a great amount of training and conditioning to get both the horse and rider prepared for such an event.
On Ash Wednesday, March 6, 2019 a group of excited young ladies set off to Martinique to represent Dominica at the 31st InterCaraibe Show-
The Center has been in operation for the past 11 years and continues to survive through the struggles and challenges brought about by the passage of Tropical Storm Erica in 2015 and Hurricane Maria in 2017, both of which inflicted significant damage on the facility. Simply put, the centre hangs on by a mere thread……pure determination has kept the stables going.
Jessica Wan Ajouhu is the organizer of the competition and owner of a similar facility in Martinique and according to her, it was post Maria she learnt of the Dominican horse stables and mobilized horse feed which she sent to Brandy Manor to assist in the recovery. A relationship was forged and in 2018 Dominica was invited to the 30th Intercaraibe Show-jumping event in Martinique where she hosted the team which comprised Shaydan Lavil
Last weekend, Rebecca Cole, Shaydan Laville
Dominica has been represented at show jumping competitions in Martinique, Guadeloupe, Barbados and Suriname. Shaydan placed 3rd in the Espoir category in the Barbados Invitational in 2018 and also copped the award for Best Foreign Rider.
It is interesting to note that Manuela, Shaydan and Lena are just 12 years old and have been able to compete among some of the Caribbeans most experienced and elite Show-jumpers and done so well. Hats of to their trainer Yasmin Cole who has worked with them over the years to get them to the level that they are at. It is hoped that others interested in the sport will come on board as it is a fast growingOlympic sport. It is also hoped that some attention and assistance can be given to help refurbish the facility of Brandy Manor.
Countries represented at the show this year were Jamaica, St. Martin, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Antigua, Barbados, Suriname and French Guyana.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
Congrats! More exposure is needed.
Great news! Congratulations team!
hOrSe PoWeR!