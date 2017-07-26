Dominica secured medal at Bahamas 2017 Commonwealth Youth GamesPress release - Wednesday, July 26th, 2017 at 9:20 AM
Dominica secured a silver medal at the recently concluded Bahamas 2017 Commonwealth Games thanks to a run of 21.61s in the 200m event from Danelson Mahautiere, a U-18 national record and personal best for the rising athlete.
He also competed in the finals of the 100m, missing out on 3rd place by a fraction of a second, whilst also achieving another U-18 national record and personal best with a time of 10.61s.
The remaining results from the Dominica delegation are as follows:
Track & Field – Male
Leon Hypolite
Event: Long Jump, 12th, 5.83m
Track and Field -Female
Jada Scotland
Event: Long Jump, 11th, 4.84m (Personal Best)
Event: 200m, 7th in Heat 4 (DNA to quarterfinals), 27.47s
Nathalie Robert
Event: Javelin, 11th, 34.46m
Boxing – Male
Rodriquez Frederick
Event: 64kg, Quarterfinal (via bye), R2 RSC – Round 2 Referee Stopped Competition
Levi Joseph –
Event: 60kg, Quarterfinal (via bye), R2 RSC – Round 2 Referee Stopped Competition
President of the Dominica Olympics Committee (DOC), Billy Doctrove and Secretary General, Phyllis Baron were both invited to conduct medal presentations at the Bahamas 2017 CYG (Judo -48kg Female Final and Women’s Boxing 51kg Final respectively), in addition to attending various forums and receptions, which included the opportunity to meet with Dominica’s Baroness Scotland, Secretary General of the Commonwealth Nations.
Doctrove commented, “On behalf of the Dominican public, and in particular that of the Dominica Olympic Committee I want to extend our heartiest congratulations to Danelson Mahautiere on a wonderful performance at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas. His silver medal in the 200m was an outstanding performance and it showed that with hard work success will come.”
He added, “I also want to take this opportunity to thank the coaches and the athletes, as all of them have displayed and shown they are very happy working with the presence of this Dominica Olympic Committee and I am hoping we can continue to build on these sentiments”
In closing, Doctrove stated, “Our athletes showed lots of pride, lots of pride and lots of determination and all we are asking they continue along these lines and they will get the necessary support from the Dominica Olympic Committee. When our athletes show promise, when our athletes display a high level of competence and performance and determination we will be there in there corner 110%.”
The athletes were accompanied by DOC President – Mr. Billy Doctrove, DOC Secretary General –Ms. Phyllis Baron and Coaches Melissa Alfred and Job Joseph.
The team is expected to return on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at 3:40 pm at the Douglas-Charles Airport.
See medal presentation and the race by Mahautiere below.
Well done!. This is a good start but I think our athletes need more intensive training, particularly our boxers.
However, don’t give up an remember that small acorns make mighty oaks. I hope you all get your fair share of the $8.9 million allocated to Justina Charles MInistery in the new budget. Forgive my ignorance but to this day I still don’t understand what Constituency Empowerment means in her Ministery, less so why we have to allocate money to that. What exactly does that dept. do apart from spending tax payers money?
congratulations!
Well done young man!
KEEP IT UP!