Dominica secured a silver medal at the recently concluded Bahamas 2017 Commonwealth Games thanks to a run of 21.61s in the 200m event from Danelson Mahautiere, a U-18 national record and personal best for the rising athlete.

He also competed in the finals of the 100m, missing out on 3rd place by a fraction of a second, whilst also achieving another U-18 national record and personal best with a time of 10.61s.

The remaining results from the Dominica delegation are as follows:

Track & Field – Male

Leon Hypolite

Event: Long Jump, 12th, 5.83m

Track and Field -Female

Jada Scotland

Event: Long Jump, 11th, 4.84m (Personal Best)

Event: 200m, 7th in Heat 4 (DNA to quarterfinals), 27.47s

Nathalie Robert

Event: Javelin, 11th, 34.46m

Boxing – Male

Rodriquez Frederick

Event: 64kg, Quarterfinal (via bye), R2 RSC – Round 2 Referee Stopped Competition

Levi Joseph –

Event: 60kg, Quarterfinal (via bye), R2 RSC – Round 2 Referee Stopped Competition

President of the Dominica Olympics Committee (DOC), Billy Doctrove and Secretary General, Phyllis Baron were both invited to conduct medal presentations at the Bahamas 2017 CYG (Judo -48kg Female Final and Women’s Boxing 51kg Final respectively), in addition to attending various forums and receptions, which included the opportunity to meet with Dominica’s Baroness Scotland, Secretary General of the Commonwealth Nations.

Doctrove commented, “On behalf of the Dominican public, and in particular that of the Dominica Olympic Committee I want to extend our heartiest congratulations to Danelson Mahautiere on a wonderful performance at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas. His silver medal in the 200m was an outstanding performance and it showed that with hard work success will come.”

He added, “I also want to take this opportunity to thank the coaches and the athletes, as all of them have displayed and shown they are very happy working with the presence of this Dominica Olympic Committee and I am hoping we can continue to build on these sentiments”

In closing, Doctrove stated, “Our athletes showed lots of pride, lots of pride and lots of determination and all we are asking they continue along these lines and they will get the necessary support from the Dominica Olympic Committee. When our athletes show promise, when our athletes display a high level of competence and performance and determination we will be there in there corner 110%.”

The athletes were accompanied by DOC President – Mr. Billy Doctrove, DOC Secretary General –Ms. Phyllis Baron and Coaches Melissa Alfred and Job Joseph.

The team is expected to return on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at 3:40 pm at the Douglas-Charles Airport.

See medal presentation and the race by Mahautiere below.