Dominica has its eyes set on another medal at the Commonwealth Games now taking place in Australia.

Men’s Triple Jumper, Yordanys Duranano Garcia has qualified for the finals of the men’s triple jump.

Garcia was the top jumper in the qualification round with an easy leap of 16.75 meters, well past the automatic qualification mark of 16.60 meters.

He needed only one jump to achieve the feat and will now compete in the finals on Friday Caribbean time.

The athlete said he is very happy with his performance at the games and is looking forward to the finals.

“I am concentrating right now on the finals,” he stated. “I am praying for everything to be well.”

Garcia thanked the Dominica Olympic Committee for supporting him and highlighted his training in Mexico.

“My training in Mexico was really good,” he stated. “My preparation for the competition was really good. I am happy to represent Dominica at the Commonwealth Games.”