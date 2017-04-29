The Dominica Tennis Association announces it’s 2017 Caribbean Alliance Insurance National Junior Tennis Tournament. This tournament is open to all Tennis players under the age of 18 and will feature two categories – Under 14 and Under 18 – for both Boys and Girls.

The tournament will be held at the Dominica Grammar School Hard Courts from April 22nd to May 6th. Registration is free. Tournament Director, Dave Baron, has said that this year’s tournament is expected to be a very exciting one and he is especially pleased to partner with Caribbean Alliance Insurance who is sponsoring the tournament.

According to Mr. Baron, the tournament is expected to run for three weekends and it is hoped that from this tournament, a team will be selected to represent Dominica at a regional tournament scheduled for a little later this year. Mr. Baron added that there are a number of young tennis players on the island and while facilities remain a major hurdle, a number of these young players are being trained through the efforts of Andy Carter who is expected to be an instrumental part of this year’s Junior tournament.

It is also expected that a little later this year, a Men’s and Women’s open tournament will be organized. The Dominica Tennis Association encourages all participants to register early and registration can be done at their prospective schools or thru DTA officials.