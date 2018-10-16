Dominica will take on Canada on Tuesday evening at the CONCACAF Nations League qualifiers.

The match begins at 7:00 pm at the BMO Stadium in Canada.

Head Coach of the Dominican team, Rajesh Joseph Latchoo, called up Chris Lawrence of RC Doctors FC and Ajaya Royer of Exodus FC, in a nineteen man squad.

Lawrence will replace Erskim Williams, who was red-carded during Dominica’s opening encounter against Suriname in the Concacaf Nation League in Guadeloupe last month.

Royer will replace Kiano Martin who will be traveling with the U-20 team to Barbados on Monday 15th October 2018.

The full team reads:

Glenson Prince – capt

Owen Oscar

Malcolm Joseph

Euclid Bertrand

Chris Lawrence

Kassim Peltier

Ajaya Royer

Chad Bertrand

Briel Thomas

Donan Jervier

Anfernee Frederick

Sydney Lockhart

Davone George

Javid George

Shermia Dangleben

Josley Prince

Julian Wade

Travis Joseph

Arlington Fritz

Coaching staff is as follows

Rajesh Joseph Latchoo – Head Coach

Courtney Challenger – Goalkeeper Coach

Smith Telemacque – Fitness Trainer

Albert Noel – Medics Personnel

Reginald Darroux – Equipment Manger

General Secretary, Erickson Degallarie, will sit in as manager in the absence of Michel Joseph.