Dominica takes on Canada in CONCACAF Nation League
Dominica will take on Canada on Tuesday evening at the CONCACAF Nations League qualifiers.
The match begins at 7:00 pm at the BMO Stadium in Canada.
Head Coach of the Dominican team, Rajesh Joseph Latchoo, called up Chris Lawrence of RC Doctors FC and Ajaya Royer of Exodus FC, in a nineteen man squad.
Lawrence will replace Erskim Williams, who was red-carded during Dominica’s opening encounter against Suriname in the Concacaf Nation League in Guadeloupe last month.
Royer will replace Kiano Martin who will be traveling with the U-20 team to Barbados on Monday 15th October 2018.
The full team reads:
Glenson Prince – capt
Owen Oscar
Malcolm Joseph
Euclid Bertrand
Chris Lawrence
Kassim Peltier
Ajaya Royer
Chad Bertrand
Briel Thomas
Donan Jervier
Anfernee Frederick
Sydney Lockhart
Davone George
Javid George
Shermia Dangleben
Josley Prince
Julian Wade
Travis Joseph
Arlington Fritz
Coaching staff is as follows
Rajesh Joseph Latchoo – Head Coach
Courtney Challenger – Goalkeeper Coach
Smith Telemacque – Fitness Trainer
Albert Noel – Medics Personnel
Reginald Darroux – Equipment Manger
General Secretary, Erickson Degallarie, will sit in as manager in the absence of Michel Joseph.
