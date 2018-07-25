Dominica to compete in Fencing, Beach Volleyball, Track and Field at CAC GamesPress release - Wednesday, July 25th, 2018 at 9:51 AM
The Dominica Olympic Committee (DOC) is pleased to once again announce its representation on the international sporting stage, with a ten-member delegation comprising of six athletes and four officials, competing in Track & Field, Fencing and Beach Volleyball at the 2018 Caribbean and Central American (CAC) Games.
The Games, held predominately in Barranquilla, Colombia began with the Opening Ceremony on Thursday July 19, 2018 at which Track and Field Commonwealth Games medalist Thea Lafond executed the role of flag bearer for her country.
The team, detailed below, is led by Chef De Mission, Woodrow Lawrence OLY, who has a wealth of knowledge and experience in this role, both from a managerial and athlete perspective.
Beach Volleyball
Coach:
Ray Robinson
Athlete:
Yahn Florent
Lincoln Riviere
Track and Field
Coach:
Aaron Gadson
Athlete:
Thea Lafond (Triple Jump)
Yordanys Duranona Garcia (Triple Jump)
Fencing
Coach:
Cody Morris
Athlete:
Shanelle Nichols (Epee and Foil Individual)
Marlon Marie (Epee Individual)
The DOC enter the Games looking to build on the organizations previous medal tally of three (3), whilst making history as Dominican athletes compete in both Fencing and Beach Volleyball for the first time.
The CAC Games are a multi-sport regional championship event, held every quadrennial with countries representing from Central America, the Caribbean, as well as for Bermuda, Mexico, and the South American countries of Colombia, Guyana, Suriname, and Venezuela.
The Games will run for a duration of three weeks, with the closing ceremony to be held on August 3rd, 2018.
The DOC is also proud to announce that local Volleyball referee Julian Seraphine, has been appointed as one of the referees for the 2018 CAC Games, where he will oversee games in the Beach Volleyball discipline.
Billy Doctrove, President of the Dominica Olympic Committee commented “We are happy to be able to expose Fencing and Beach Volleyball to this level of competition and would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the respective Associations on the work they are putting in to develop the sport at the local level. I take this opportunity to wish all the athletes and officials a successful and enjoyable 2018 CAC Games.”
