Dominica will be the venue when the national team meets Bahamas in the host team’s fourth and final match in the the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Football Associations (CONCACAF) Nations League.

The match is carded for March 23, 2019 at Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

Dominica has already played 3 matches in the Nations Laeague which began last September.

The first match was played against Suriname in Guadeloupe and ended in a goal-less draw. In the second match, Dominica lost 5-0 to Canada, in Canada and in the third, Dominica defeated St. Martin by 2 goals to nil in Anguilla.

Public relations Officer of the Dominica Football Association (DFA), Gerald George, said preparations are well under way for this big match.

“Preparations are going on smoothly. A few weeks ago we had some CONCACAF representatives on island. They came to inspect the Windsor park stadium because after the ravages of Hurricane Maria, CONCACAF had to send down some personnel to inspect the venue and to make sure that it is suitable to host a match of that magnitude,” George stated.

He added, “So we are putting things in place. The team is in training and actually, the team will be participating in the Windward Islands Tournament later this month, February, so that is enough match practice in preparation for the CONCACAF Nations League.”

The DFA official said the CONCACAF tournament is a big tournament in the region and if Dominica comes out victorious, “we may stand a chance to get promoted from tier 3 to tier 2 in the rankings of CONCACAF next season.”

George is calling on the Dominican public to come out in large numbers and give Dominica their full support.