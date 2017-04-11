Dominica will for the time host the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Cycling Championship on June 18th 2017 during which a large number of cyclists from across the Caribbean region will participate.

President of the Caribbean Championship for the Caribbean region, Trevor Bailey, has visited Dominica to train local cyclist and he has selected a 13-member team to represent the island at the competition.

The team consists of Chester Letang, Hayden Mills, Bram Sanderson, Kim Williams, Zarique Peltier, Pearl Luke, Diamond Daniel, Diamond Luke, Garon Ducreay, Philip Eugene, Gabriel Armour, Jamal Laurent, and Kimon Scotland.

Speaking at a ceremony on Monday April 10th 2017 at the Anchorage Hotel, President of the Dominica Cycling Association, Ronald Charles, stated that Dominicans living overseas are showing interest in representing Dominica at the competition.

“We may have one or two other persons living outside of Dominica but they are Dominicans and they will be hopefully joining this team and representing Dominica. These guys have been in the system for years but they are very, very much interested in cycling for their home country,” he said.

Charles stressed that “cycling is our business” especially when young person are involved in the sport.

“They are the ones who are going to make us even more satisfied, by taking over cycling, and the good thing is we have a veteran in our midst, Hayden Mills, who continuously and anxiously and almost on a daily basis encouraging people to get on board in cycling. So yes we have young people like Bram Sanderson joining us, our veterans,” Charles said.

He also said that with this combination, cycling can be taken to the next level.

Meanwhile, Sanderson has been singled out from the team of local cyclists, “a potential person who will make Dominica proud,” according to Bailey.

A road racer (bicycle) was handed over to Sanderson to kick-start his journey of fulfilling his potential as a cyclist.

Giving thank ultimately to God and his family members, Sanderson expressed joy over being chosen to represent Dominican and sees this cycling event as a major contributor to boosting the tourism industry.

“You need to have something that attracts the tourist and I can say boldly with sports as the forefront of our attraction of our country, like cycling, every time people look in our direction, they have something to look forward to coming to Dominica. I believe that it can be a very significant contribution towards tourism, that can help build our country and take Dominica forward,” he said.

With his motto being ‘Inspiration Changes Generations’ Sanderson said he has an overall positive outlook of the competition itself.

“I might not win, but I trust and I hope that on that day I give my best, and my best comes out fruitful. With that being said I would like to say thank you,” he remarked.