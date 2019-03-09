Forty-three record breaking runners from 14 countries will arrive in on island, via MV Costa Magica, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 to take part in a cruise marathon challenge.

Dominica will be the 5th stop on the Eastern Caribbean Challenge, organized by Z Adventures. During the 7-day challenge, runners will take part in 7 marathons on 6 Caribbean islands and one aboard the cruise ship.

The group includes runners from around the world with exceptional running resumes. Nine of the 12 runners who have completed a marathon in 100+ countries will be part of the challenge. Combined, these runners have completed over 4,000 marathons in 180+ countries around the world.

Founder & CEO of Z Adventures, Ziyad Rahim stated, “We have a star-studded line up of marathon globetrotters on this trip. The oldest competitor is 81 years young and the field includes 10 World Record holders in various categories.”

He continued, “Runners on the trip have run marathons all over the world. However, these are all new countries for them, and they are eagerly looking forward to this adventure. We hope local runners will take part as well; as it would be a great experience for them to meet our group.”

According to the Z Adventures CEO, all the runners are amateurs.

“Some are doctors, lawyers, teachers, diplomats and bankers. But we all have one thing in common; the love for travel and running. In short, we are a United Nations of runners hopping from island to island, country to country and sharing the tarmac with like-minded people all over the world,” he noted.