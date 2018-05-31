Dominica wins 2018 Windward Islands Cricket ChampionshipDominica News Online - Thursday, May 31st, 2018 at 9:30 AM
Dominica is the champion of the 2018 Windward Islands Senior Cricket Tournament.
The island’s senior men’s cricket team on Wednesday defeated St. Vincent to take home the trophy in a match played in St. Lucia.
The team won by 14 runs in a match which was reduced to 46 overs per side.
Dominica scored 215 runs in 45 overs with Alick Athanaze scoring 101 runs, Kavem Hodge, 38 and Liam Sebastian 22
The St. Vincent side scored 200 runs in 40.5 overs.
Congratulations to the Winning Dominica Senior National Cricket Team
Congratulations to the Dominica men’s cricket team. Well done fellas.
By the way, this chap Athanaze seems to be a runs making factory. Keep it up lad.
Glenn I know as long as you are involved in Dominica cricket we will go far. Congrats my boy to you and the entire Dominica team.