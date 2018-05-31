Dominica is the champion of the 2018 Windward Islands Senior Cricket Tournament.

The island’s senior men’s cricket team on Wednesday defeated St. Vincent to take home the trophy in a match played in St. Lucia.

The team won by 14 runs in a match which was reduced to 46 overs per side.

Dominica scored 215 runs in 45 overs with Alick Athanaze scoring 101 runs, Kavem Hodge, 38 and Liam Sebastian 22

The St. Vincent side scored 200 runs in 40.5 overs.