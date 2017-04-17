Dominica wins gold at Carifta gamesDominica News Online - Monday, April 17th, 2017 at 3:26 PM
Dominican athlete, Keyon Burton, has earned his country its first gold medal at the 2017 FLOW Carifta Games which are being held in Curacao.ion to Keyon
Burton achieved a throw of 62.14 metres to win the Boys Under 20 Javelin event held on Saturday.
Kalvin Marcus of Barbados (60.40m) took silver and Kevin Nedrick of Jamaica (58.33m) won the Bronze medal.
Dominica is being represented by eleven athletes at the games this year. They include Keyon Burton, Danelson Mahautiere, Cody Hamilton, Leon Hypolite, Kianna Benjamin, Keva Pierre, Fannie Gregoire Globensky, Treneese Hamilton, Tia George and Nathalie Roberts. The other competitors are Josh Toussaint and Shanee Angol.
The athletes are competing in 100, 200, 800 & 1000 metre track events as well as Long Jump, Shot Put, Javelin and Discus.
The Games end today, April 17.
Watch video of Burton during practice.
Great performance Mr.Burton…We are proud of you …There are many more avenues waiting to be explored.Keep striving for the best…I wish the other members of the team success…Go Dominica go.A hero welcome awaits you
Congratulations.
CONGRATULATIONS to you YOUNG MAN!
I wish the team well! Go for the GOLD?
Talking about Javelin, can anyone blogger inform me about what has happened to one of Dominica’s top young athlete SHANIE ANGOL???? I think that she is from the same constituency as the Minister of Sports,,,GRAND BAY…..Her name is no longer aired, or featured anywhere.. I looked at the list of athletes in Curacao and its not there….Justina Charles can you tell concerned Dominicans anything about Shanie? As Minister of Sports Dominica has taken a 17years plunge in every sporting discipline..SHANIE PROMISED MUCH…..Come on and answer me, because you jolly well know your fowl mouthed acolytes cant silent me!!!
Whether you and your acolytes like it or not, I will continue to ask YOU Justina for this young talent, we seem to have lost? IF SO,SOMEONE HAS TO EXPLAIN TO THE NATION!!!
JUSTINA MUST GO!
SKERRIT MUST GO!
THEY MUST GO NOW!!
Well done to all the K’s.