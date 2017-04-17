Dominican athlete, Keyon Burton, has earned his country its first gold medal at the 2017 FLOW Carifta Games which are being held in Curacao.ion to Keyon

Burton achieved a throw of 62.14 metres to win the Boys Under 20 Javelin event held on Saturday.

Kalvin Marcus of Barbados (60.40m) took silver and Kevin Nedrick of Jamaica (58.33m) won the Bronze medal.

Dominica is being represented by eleven athletes at the games this year. They include Keyon Burton, Danelson Mahautiere, Cody Hamilton, Leon Hypolite, Kianna Benjamin, Keva Pierre, Fannie Gregoire Globensky, Treneese Hamilton, Tia George and Nathalie Roberts. The other competitors are Josh Toussaint and Shanee Angol.

The athletes are competing in 100, 200, 800 & 1000 metre track events as well as Long Jump, Shot Put, Javelin and Discus.

The Games end today, April 17.

Watch video of Burton during practice.