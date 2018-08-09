After going down 4-1 to Anguilla on Tuesday and 2-1 to Grenada on Monday, Dominica beat St. Vincent 4-1 at the IMG grounds in Bradenton, Florida in the 2018 Girls U-15 Concacaf champion tournament.

In the 4th minute, Alanna Finn dribbled down the left flank and crossed a well timed pass to the middle of the field directly to attacking mid-fielder Starr Humphreys who placed it in the corner of the Vincie net. In the 17th minute, the Nature Isle teenagers struck again when Alanna Finn intercepted a punt from the Vincy goalie outside the 18 yard line and punched the ball into the net.

Six minutes into the second half, St. Vincent found the Dominican net. Midway into the second half, Alanna lofted a pass over the Vincie defenders to Starr Humphreys who placed the ball in the net passed the outstretched hands of the Vincie keeper.

In the final minute of the game, Finn drove hard and fast towards the St. Vincent goal only to be taken down hard in the penalty box by a defender leaving the referee no choice but to award Dominica a penalty. Alanna then placed a commanding shot in upper left corner of the St. Vincent goal. Dominica’s final game of the competition is on Friday.