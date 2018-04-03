Hamilton proudly holds Dominica flag after copping Bronze

Ternesse Hamilton has added a second medal to Dominica’s tally at the Flow Carifta 2018 games now on in the Bahamas.

Hamilton took Bronze in the Under 17 girls discus with a throw of 33.50 metres.

Hamilton had earlier secured Dominica’s first medal, also a Bronze, when she placed 3rd in the Under 17 Girls Shot Putt with a throw of 13.14 metres.