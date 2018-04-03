Dominica wins second medal at 2018 Carifta GamesDominica News Online - Tuesday, April 3rd, 2018 at 7:25 AM
Ternesse Hamilton has added a second medal to Dominica’s tally at the Flow Carifta 2018 games now on in the Bahamas.
Hamilton took Bronze in the Under 17 girls discus with a throw of 33.50 metres.
Hamilton had earlier secured Dominica’s first medal, also a Bronze, when she placed 3rd in the Under 17 Girls Shot Putt with a throw of 13.14 metres.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
11 Comments
Congratulation Trenese and Mr Joel Hamilton. To the government and Minister of sports, we are always proud of these achievements but what are you guys doing to help Mr. Hamilton. Mr. Hamilton on his own build a makeshift long jump pit on the side of DGS. That is why I get so pissed off when I see the Minister sharing the achievement but not doing a damn thing in the back end to help out,
Congratulations! Keep striving for higher heights. Hamiltons are known to be good at sports.
Congratulation to you. Next step the Olympics
Bravo! Young lady enjoy the moment.
Congratulations!!……….you make us all proud to be Dominicans
Congratulation to you . Continue making yourself and Dominica proud
Congratulations!!
Congratulations ternesse you made your parents and we Dominicans
Keep going after your dreams and with God all things are possible trust in the lord with all thy heart and lean not unto your own understanding in all your ways acknowledge him and he will Direct your path
Congratulations. Lets support our young people.
Congratulations Trenesse!!!! Continue making us proud!
great job young lady