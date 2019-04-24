Dominican athlete medals twice at Junior CARIFTA games

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, April 24th, 2019 at 6:57 AM
Share
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin
Treneese Hamilton. Facebook photo

Treneese Hamilton brought home two medals after competing at the 2019 Junior CARIFTA games held in George Town, Grand Cayman at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex from April 20th – 22nd.

Hamilton took silver in the Under 17 Women’s Shot Put on Saturday and bronze in the Under 17 Women’s Discus on the final day.

During an interview with state-owned DBS Radio, Hamilton said although she could have done better, she is very happy to have won two medals for her country.

“I feel very happy bringing home two medals. My preparation for this competition was a lot of hard work, it was very exhausting but all in all it was worth it,” she said.  

“I got two new personal bests, a 14.14 in meters in short put and 39.29 meters in discus. I’m very happy and satisfied with these personal bests, although I could have done better,”

She added “My next competition is the …under 18 competition taking place in July 5th to the 7th in Mexico. I plan to work hard, to set a mark overseas to show that Dominica can and will forever continue to do better [and] will try their best even if is a small country.”

Hamilton was the only Dominican athlete to medal.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

8 Comments

  1. mcpherson barber
    April 24, 2019

    good work young lady big thanks to you and your family/friends who put into this once again big thanks

  2. Star
    April 24, 2019

    Congratulations

  3. Alex Norton
    April 24, 2019

    I admire you. Thank you very much for the information.

  4. semaj
    April 24, 2019

    Congratulations on your achievement . May the good Lord give you divine health to continue to be successful.

  5. Breathe
    April 24, 2019

    Congratulations Treneese Hamilton!!!!
    Keep training , keep pushing..so proud of you

  6. MJG
    April 24, 2019

    Congratulations. Well done. We are proud of you.

  7. carlty
    April 24, 2019

    Congratulations to this young lady. I am very proud when I see our people excel. Keep up the great work young lady.

  8. Ibo France
    April 24, 2019

    Congratulations!!! You deserve lots of praise for your enviable feat. It shows that all is not lost in Dominica. The youths of Dominica need a modern day athletic track to best develop their God-given athletic talents. Congratulations again, Treneese, and much more success in all your future endeavors.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.