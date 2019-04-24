Dominican athlete medals twice at Junior CARIFTA games

Treneese Hamilton brought home two medals after competing at the 2019 Junior CARIFTA games held in George Town, Grand Cayman at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex from April 20th – 22nd.

Hamilton took silver in the Under 17 Women’s Shot Put on Saturday and bronze in the Under 17 Women’s Discus on the final day.

During an interview with state-owned DBS Radio, Hamilton said although she could have done better, she is very happy to have won two medals for her country.

“I feel very happy bringing home two medals. My preparation for this competition was a lot of hard work, it was very exhausting but all in all it was worth it,” she said.

“I got two new personal bests, a 14.14 in meters in short put and 39.29 meters in discus. I’m very happy and satisfied with these personal bests, although I could have done better,”

She added “My next competition is the …under 18 competition taking place in July 5th to the 7th in Mexico. I plan to work hard, to set a mark overseas to show that Dominica can and will forever continue to do better [and] will try their best even if is a small country.”

Hamilton was the only Dominican athlete to medal.