A contingent of two athletes from the Pioneers AC participated in the 2nd “Meeting des Clubs Martinique” in Martinique on Wednesday 9th May 2018 in Forte De France, Martinique.

Kenroy Volney competed in Long Jump and Nickelson Jean Jacques in 800-m at the Stade Municipal Pierre Aliker Stadium, where Dominica’s flag flew high.

There were positive results coming from the Meet which brought together athletes from Dominica, Guadeloupe and host Martinique. The team’s overall performance was commendable.

Kenroy Volney placed 2nd in the men long jump with a personal best leap of 7.05-m while Nickelson placed 7th in the men 800-m.

The Pioneers AC is grateful to friends in Martinique for which we have had close relations for many years for the opportunity to be invited to such an event.

This event would not have been possible without support from the J Astaphans & CO (1970 Ltd).