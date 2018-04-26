A contingent of 18 athletes and 2 officials participated in the 37th Club Colonial International Meet on 21st April 2018 in Forte De France, Martinique at the Louis Achille Stadium.

This year the event was held in the memory of “Ludger Lorsolo” a past president of club ASCOIa, a long time member of the athletic league of Martinique for over 30 years. He was a technical official and coach.

Dominica’s flag flew high at this event. There were positive results coming from this Invitational Meet in Martinique which brought together athletes from St. Lucia, France, Jamaica, Dominica, and host Martinique.

The team’s overall performance was commendable. The team won 11 awards achieved 4 personal best (PB) performances, one season best (SB), 2 first and 4-second places, and seven 3rd places respectively:

• Chester Durand – 1st 800m Cadette boys 2:10.22 PB

• Sean Charles -1 st 40m babe’ boys under 8

• Keva Pierre – 2 nd 800m women 2:28.31

• Reginald Jean Jacques – 2 nd Babe’ boys-under 8

• Malacai Cuffy – 2 nd 800m Cadette 2:16.11 PB

• Nickelson Jean Jacques – 2 nd 800m men 2:03.86

• Kenroy Volney – 2 nd Long Jump men 6.91m PB

• Mario Douglas – 3 rd 800m Cadette 2:34.73

• Floyd Pond – 3 rd 100m men 10.74 (OAC Athlete)

• Nick Carlisle – 3 rd 400m men 54.04 PB

• 4x100m relay men – 3 rd (O. Kok, M. White, K. Volney, N. Jean Jacques)

Unfortunately, Kelly Pierre did not compete because his event was canceled due to insufficient entries.

Other notable performances came from:

• Maliki White – Long Jump men 6.10/100m 11.22 PB/200m 22.96 PB

• Jada Scotland – Long Jump women 5.01m & 200m 27.05

• Osborn Kok – 100m men 10.93 & 200m 22.57 SB

• Abigail Charles (our youngest competitor) – 40m babe 5th

This event would not have been possible without support from the following:

• Valley Engineering

• Reuben Bakery

• Springfield Trading

• Maxroy Trading Co. Ltd.

• Julius Timothy/AC Shillingford

• Lockhart Sebastien

• ARGOS Dominica Ltd.

• Tony’s Punch

• Friends and athletes’ families