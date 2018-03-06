The Dominica Bikers made history once again by traveling to St. Lucia with their bikes for the second time.

This time it was for St. Lucia 39th Independence celebration.

While it was anticipated that a contingent from Dominica would not make this trip because of the damage cause by hurricane Maria, they were able to put together a large contingent of 20 bikes (18 bikes, 2 ATVs).

The bikers chartered local boat owner and captain Mr. Neville Wade from Portsmouth in an effort to keep the business local.

Departure commenced on Wednesday, February 21st from the Portsmouth berth.

Upon arrival in Vieux Fort, St. Lucia it was evident that the Dominica contingent intended to make a statement throughout their stay.

They awakened the city of Vieux Fort on arrival with bystanders in amazement at the display of colorful and well maintained motorcycles.

Next, Castries was awakened by the bikers as they make sure that the city recognized that Dominica was finally there.

Throughout the rest of the week, it was evident that wherever Dominica was, that was the place to be. While they participated in most of the events throughout the week, it wasn’t until the weekend that the final nail in the coffin was set to say that not only was Dominica there, but they came strong, resilient and ready for action.

Sunday was the Drag Wars at the base drag strip in Vieux Fort. A smaller group attended the drag event and made a profound statement against the competition from other islands. Dominica won most of the races they participated in during their time on the drag. This is a great milestone, considering that there are no drag strips or areas for Dominican bikers to practice or fine-tune their skills in order to compete, yet still, they were amongst the best performers of the day.

Next and lastly was the Supermoto race and stunt exhibition in the city of Castries. Dominica had no participants in the races but participated in stunt exhibition where they completely stole the show. The crowd was in a frenzy at every instant the Dominicans performed.

At the commencement of the event, you could hear the crowd screaming for the Dominicans to continue. At the afterparty on the boulevard in Castries, Dominica put on a final show, draping a young lady in a large Dominican Flag while one of the ATVs made circles around her. This cemented Dominica’s performance as a complete SHELL DOWN of the St. Lucian Independence celebration.

This entire trip has been encapsulated by the contingents traveling local Vlogger (Mystellics) of MystProductionz. Videos of the trip can be viewed on his youtube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/user/MystProductionz

This trip was not just a trip for bikers, it was a time to display the many talents in the Dominica autosports industry.

Surprisingly to the bikers, they realized the trip was bigger than them, it was an empowerment and encouragement for those Dominican who fled after Hurricane Maria, the tourists who are still interested in the island but unsure of its true condition.

All in all, it showed the outside world the resilience of Dominicans and Dominica as a whole, to return after Hurricane Maria in such a big way as to steal the show on foreign land while promoting the use of safety gear and good riding.

It is anticipated that next year, an even larger contingent will be traveling, while also encouraging other islands to visit Dominica as well.