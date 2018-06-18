Four fencers from Dominica are presently in Cuba competing in the 2018 Pan American Senior Fencing Championship.

Marlon Marie, Cody Morris, Khalil Alishaw and Michael Durand were sent by Dominica Fencing Association (DMFA).

Fencing in Dominica has made successful strides to advance locally, regionally and internationally.

The Dominica Olympic Committee and International Fencing Federation (FIE) have been very supportive of the sport locally.

Dominica was the only CARICOM country represented at the Pan American Junior and Cadet Competition held in Costa Rica in March where two of the fencers participated and attained international ranking.

In this tournament, Caricom countries such as Guyana, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbados among others will be represented.

In the past, Dominica has been represented at such tournaments at the senior level by Cody Morris in 2016 in Panama and again in Montreal in 2017 along with Marlon Marie.

The DMFA introduced the sport of Fencing at four local schools; namely The Dominica Grammar School, Pioneer Preparatory School, Canefield/Massacre Primary School and the Dublanc/Bioche Primary School during the inaugural week of The Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) which was held from March 4 – 10, 2018.

DMFA’s next international event will be the participation of two fencers at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) games which will be held in Barranaquilla, Colombia from July 19 – August 3, 2018.

To date, the membership of the DMFA is currently nearing 40 Fencers.