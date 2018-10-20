Dominican martial artist, Shihan Shannah Robin, has been inducted into the Caribbean Martial Arts Alliance Hall of Fame.

Shihan means master or senior teacher in the field of martial arts.

Shihan Robin was nominated by Grand Master Wayne Lewis from South Carolina (Silver Lifetime Achievement Award of the year 2018).

Robin also states in a media release, that he was named Grand Champion Point Fighter after taking part in the Pan Caribbean International Martial Arts Games which were held in Barbados last weekend and which featured six different countries. He won gold in three divisions: weapons, kata( open forms) and point sparing.

Robin’s title of Grand Champion Point Master was presented by world renowned movie star and actress, Grand Master, Cynthia Rothrock.

Shihan Robin represented Universal Martial Arts Academy, a martial arts system which he created, his native country, Dominica and Canada he now resides and where he recently opened the third location of Universal Martial Arts Academy. The other two locations are in Roseau and Portsmouth.

“Never give up. To God be the glory.” Robin exclaimed with regard to his accomplishments.