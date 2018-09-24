Dominican student studying in the United States and beneficiary of the Marigot Development Corporation (MDC) study program, Shanee Angol has attained the “All-American” sports honor.

The honor was bestowed by the US National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) in recognition of her academic and athletic achievements during the 2017-2018 NJCAA Division 1, Outdoor Track & Field season.

Angol is currently completing her second semester at the Cloud County Community College (CCCC).

She is one of four Dominican, student-athletes in the US, who is supported by the MDC US Study Program – The Student-Athlete Section.

Her event is javelin and her outstanding performances from the last season helped put her school at the top 10 NJCAA ranking and her name in the CCCC record books.

She broke the school’s javelin record twice and recorded personal and college bests with a mark of 46.72m.

Based on these performances Angol is now ranked #2 among NJCAA, Division 1 female javelin athletes.

In order to stay competitive, Angol will focus on her conditioning for most of the fall semester. Her current routine includes daily three to four miles runs, sprint workouts and weight training.

The All-America or All-American status is an honorary one and players are chosen by members of the media and other relevant authorities as the best in their field.