Dominican student receives “All-America” sports honor in USDominica News Online - Monday, September 24th, 2018 at 11:31 AM
Dominican student studying in the United States and beneficiary of the Marigot Development Corporation (MDC) study program, Shanee Angol has attained the “All-American” sports honor.
The honor was bestowed by the US National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) in recognition of her academic and athletic achievements during the 2017-2018 NJCAA Division 1, Outdoor Track & Field season.
Angol is currently completing her second semester at the Cloud County Community College (CCCC).
She is one of four Dominican, student-athletes in the US, who is supported by the MDC US Study Program – The Student-Athlete Section.
Her event is javelin and her outstanding performances from the last season helped put her school at the top 10 NJCAA ranking and her name in the CCCC record books.
She broke the school’s javelin record twice and recorded personal and college bests with a mark of 46.72m.
Based on these performances Angol is now ranked #2 among NJCAA, Division 1 female javelin athletes.
In order to stay competitive, Angol will focus on her conditioning for most of the fall semester. Her current routine includes daily three to four miles runs, sprint workouts and weight training.
The All-America or All-American status is an honorary one and players are chosen by members of the media and other relevant authorities as the best in their field.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Meanwhile actual Dominicans don’t even have a proper sports facility and lose every match they play, allu need to stop cry down America and praising china ehh, because only America I hearing good news for allu