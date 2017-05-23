One more Dominican footballer has been given the opportunity to play at the professional level overseas.

Dublanc FC player, Rufferson Pierre-Louis will travel to Trinidad and Tobago this Wednesday to take up an appointment with pro league club Caledonia AIA

Pierre-Louis made his senior team national debut against Guadeloupe only last week.

Pierre-Louis will join Kelrick Walter who left for Caledonia AIA earlier this year.

Pierre-Louis’ move on the professional circuit was made possible by the Dominica Football Association in conjunction with the national team coach, Rajesh Joseph Latchoo.

To date, there are three Dominicans playing at the professional level in Trinidad. Briel Thomas is playing with W Connection.

This move is part of the DFA’s initiative to expose players and to provide opportunities for them at the professional level.