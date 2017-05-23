Dominican to play professional football in TrinidadDominica News Online - Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017 at 2:22 PM
One more Dominican footballer has been given the opportunity to play at the professional level overseas.
Dublanc FC player, Rufferson Pierre-Louis will travel to Trinidad and Tobago this Wednesday to take up an appointment with pro league club Caledonia AIA
Pierre-Louis made his senior team national debut against Guadeloupe only last week.
Pierre-Louis will join Kelrick Walter who left for Caledonia AIA earlier this year.
Pierre-Louis’ move on the professional circuit was made possible by the Dominica Football Association in conjunction with the national team coach, Rajesh Joseph Latchoo.
To date, there are three Dominicans playing at the professional level in Trinidad. Briel Thomas is playing with W Connection.
This move is part of the DFA’s initiative to expose players and to provide opportunities for them at the professional level.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.