Cedric McIntyre, son of Conrad McIntyre and Angela Letang – McIntyre makes a clean slate with first place in his age category at the recently held 13th Annual Massy Rainbow Cup International Triathlon held in Trinidad & Tobago.

Cedric is a well-known Dominican for his passion in health and fitness.

He continues to demonstrate his passion and zeal for fitness, taking part in numerous triathlons in the region with consistent performances, placing first or second in his age group since 2014.

On June 10th, 2017, McIntyre completed the sprint triathlon with an impressive time of 1 hour: 36 minutes: 39 second – starting with a 75m swim, followed by a 20km bike ride and finishing off with a 5k run.

He was among 97 triathletes who contested the event with participants from USA, Canada, Germany, Great Britain, Poland, China, Guyana, Jamaica, Barbados, Grenada, Martinique and Trinidad and Tobago.

Cedric resides in St. Vincent but feels honored to represent Dominica at these events.