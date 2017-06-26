Dominican triathlete excels in international sprint triathlonPress release - Monday, June 26th, 2017 at 2:08 PM
Cedric McIntyre, son of Conrad McIntyre and Angela Letang – McIntyre makes a clean slate with first place in his age category at the recently held 13th Annual Massy Rainbow Cup International Triathlon held in Trinidad & Tobago.
Cedric is a well-known Dominican for his passion in health and fitness.
He continues to demonstrate his passion and zeal for fitness, taking part in numerous triathlons in the region with consistent performances, placing first or second in his age group since 2014.
On June 10th, 2017, McIntyre completed the sprint triathlon with an impressive time of 1 hour: 36 minutes: 39 second – starting with a 75m swim, followed by a 20km bike ride and finishing off with a 5k run.
He was among 97 triathletes who contested the event with participants from USA, Canada, Germany, Great Britain, Poland, China, Guyana, Jamaica, Barbados, Grenada, Martinique and Trinidad and Tobago.
Cedric resides in St. Vincent but feels honored to represent Dominica at these events.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Whoop whoop!! Go Cedric!!!
Congratulations to Cedric as well as the McIntyre and Letang families.
His cousin, Chester “Daddy Chest” Letang may just win the upcoming regional bicycle race scheduled to take place here in Dominica next month