Visually impaired women cricketers from Dominica formed part of a West Indies team which played a five-match T20 series against visiting UK team.

The other players came from Barbados, Guyana, and St. Lucia.

The series, which was played in Barbados, wrapped on July 15.

West Indies and England team members, their families and supporters, as well as representatives of Barbados’ blind and disabled community, were present to enjoy the occasion.

Players from both teams also visited the residence of the British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

During her address to mark the occasion, she said, “I am very happy to continue the support given by this High Commission to visually impaired cricketers. The importance of sport cannot be overlooked, and I’m delighted that the teams can enjoy some social time together.”

President of the West Indies Cricket Council for the Blind (WICCB), Anthony Avril also shared the High Commissioner’s sentiments.

“This is a great opportunity being provided for the blind and visually impaired women of the Caribbean. Blind Cricket is not just a game, it is a very important tool in the rehabilitation process. It gives the players a sense of belonging and to represent the West Indies is the dream of a lifetime,” he said.

Avril also expressed gratitude to the British Blind Cricket Association, whom he credited for helping the West Indies players better understand the game through training and wider opportunities.