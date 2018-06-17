Dominica has reason to celebrate as both the male and female volleyball teams will be representing the country at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Argentina this October.

The teams participated in the qualifier in Antigua last weekend and the men, who have already secured a place at the Olympics, looked not just to win but to practice competitively. For the women however, every hope od securing a place rested on winning the qualifier.

Both team s would go down to St. Lucia in their first match up and while the men were stopped at the quarter finals, Adicia Burton and Ethlyn Lockhart pressed on beating Grenada 21-13, 21us -9 to the semis where they defeated Antigua 21-14, 21-12.

With victory in sight, the ladies sought to redeem themselves when they met St. Lucia in the final leg of the race to the Olympics. The match would see two medical timeouts by the ladies but their focus and determination took them victoriously over the finish line 10-21, 22-20, 15-8.

Congratulations to the 15 and 17 year old ladies on their victory and coach Ray Robinson as they and the male team gear up and continue training to represent Dominica at the Youth Olympics.