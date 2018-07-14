Dominica State College arrived in Jamaica yesterday for the inaugural AFNA (Americas Federations of Netball Associations) Champion of Champions High School Netball Tournament, the Jamiaca Observer has reported.

The tournament will be held at Leila Robinson Courts from tomorrow through to next Saturday.

The team coach Jennifer Nantan and captain Kaila Winston were both upbeat about their chances of winning the tournament. They said that they had been preparing for the past two months and were now ready to do well and win the tournament overall.

Coach Nantan said that though she did not know much about the other teams in the competition, her experience of Jamaica having played here in 1990 will help her to steer her team to victory.

