The Dominica State College (DSC) netball team will on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, leave Dominica to participate in the American Federation of Netball Association’s Schools Champion of Champions in Jamaica from July 15-21, 2018.

The team was the U-20 champions of the 2018 Sports Division Secondary Schools U-20 Netball Championship beating the North Eastern Comprehensive Secondary School in the Final.

According to Dominica’s Sports Coordinator, Clevon Vidal, the winning team of the Secondary Schools U-20 Netball Championship would be given an opportunity to represent Dominica

This year, the DSC performed exceptionally well in all the sporting competitions they competed in – emerging winners of the U-20 cricket, netball, football, male and female basketball, and female volleyball championships.

Despite the challenges of Hurricane Maria, Sports Coordinator at DSC Clevon Vidal, was able to mobilize the athletes and they demonstrated their resilience and gave their best by winning the majority of their games.

Special thanks go out to sponsors who made this trip to Jamaica a reality for the netball team. – Jays Limited, NCCU, Dominica Olympic Committee, JB Plumbing, Ministry of Sports and Youth through Sports Division, DIGICEL, and Dominica State College.