On Sunday 29th July, 2018, fans, supporters and well-wishers of the East Central Football Club, flocked the San Sauveur Playing field for the Club’s major fundraising event, dubbed “5-a-Side Soccerama & Fun Day”.

Entertainment, provided by Hier Hightz, was on-point, drinks were well-chilled, the grill was sizzling and all was set for the day’s planned activities to include a Small Goal Competition, Football Skills Challenge, Domino Competition, Grand Raffle and Face painting.

While basking in the warm sea breeze and buzzing excitement, patrons enjoyed their front row seats to the exciting Small Goal Competition, where they were able to first-handedly witness the plethora of talent possessed by young men from the communities of Petite Soufriere all the way up to the Kalinago Territory and Woodfordhill, on the north.

Children enthusiastically huddled around top Artist, Shadrach Burton, to have their faces painted with beautiful art.

Following the completion of the Small Goal Competition, it was the Grand Raffle, however, that came into the event’s spotlight later in the evening.

As the attention shifted from the field to the bar-area, men, women and children flooded the raffle box, eager to win themselves one of the several great prizes up for grabs. At the end, lucky patrons were able to happily walk away with:

– Grand Prize of a Tablet (compliments CashWiz Dominica)

– Gift certificates for massages, facials, manicures, pedicures and Foot Detoxes (compliments Healthy Living Wellness Center)

– $25 top-ups (compliments FLOW Dominica)

– Cakes and vouchers for delicious “Made-from-Scratch” Burgers (compliments Bunny’s Cakes & Catering)

– 6-Packs of Carib Shandy & Smalta (Compliments Carib)

The day’s activities were followed by a Prize Giving Ceremony where the Starz team, winners of the Small Goal Competition, received gold medals and the Grand Cash Prize of $500, 2nd place Biggaz/Skeila’s team received silver medals and $300 cash and 3rd place Sherwin’s team received bronze medals and $200 cash. Cash prizes were also sponsored by CashWiz Dominica.

By then, the games were done but the fun continued as DJ Athie kept the energy going and our patrons hyped with hot entertainment!

The event’s objectives of raising awareness of and funds for the Club, and bringing the communities together for an afternoon of fun and showcase of talent were certainly realized, as patrons openly applauded the Club’s efforts and expressed their eager anticipation for the next one!

Club President and Head Coach Stanton Seraphin, is well pleased at the outcome of the day’s activities, stating that the event was “…hosted in large measure to mobilize awareness and community support for the Club.” Seraphin is confident that the Club is well on its way to attaining its primary objective of engaging the youth of the district, particularly the young men, in meaningful activity and assisting them holistically towards success.

A challenge at this time, he says, is finding sponsors who are willing to facilitate the participation of the Club in the national football arena.

The East Central Football Club says, “Thank you!” to all who attended this tremendously successful event and once again, extends gratitude to our wonderful sponsors:

– CashWiz Dominica

– Carib Beer

– Hier Hightz

– Healthy Living Wellness Center

– Bunny’s Cakes & Catering

– Walsh Refrigeration

– FLOW Dominica

– ReadyCredit

– Hezron Seraphin

The East Central Football Club (ECFC) is a non-profit community-based Club, which provides opportunities for the development of football among talented Youth from the eastern communities of Castle Bruce, Good Hope, San Sauveur, Petite Soufriere and the Kalinago Territory. The Club currently consists of thirty (30) players aged 16 to 35 and is headed by a seven (7) member Executive.