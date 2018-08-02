Eighteen represent Dominica in CONCAFAF Girls U-15 ChampionshipDominica News Online - Thursday, August 2nd, 2018 at 11:02 AM
An eighteen member squad left the island on Wednesday to represent Dominica in the Concacaf Girls U-15 Championship in Florida from August 5th- 13th 2018.
The technical staff traveling with the team reads: Roselia Registe – Head Coach. Augustus Griffith – Asst Coach. Delroy Watt – Fitness Trainer. Florestine Lewis – Manager and Cleona Peters – Team Doctor.
Technical Director Jerome Bardouille will accompany the team, while Referee Mathew Walsh was selected as a young promising official to officiate at the championship.
The squad is captained by Hallie Francis, with overseas-based player Alanna Finn as vice-captain.
Dominica will take on St Vincent and the Grenadines in their first match on August 5th, at 11:00 am.
See photos of the full squad below. Photos by Dominica Football Association.
