An eighteen member squad left the island on Wednesday to represent Dominica in the Concacaf Girls U-15 Championship in Florida from August 5th- 13th 2018.

The technical staff traveling with the team reads: Roselia Registe – Head Coach. Augustus Griffith – Asst Coach. Delroy Watt – Fitness Trainer. Florestine Lewis – Manager and Cleona Peters – Team Doctor.

Technical Director Jerome Bardouille will accompany the team, while Referee Mathew Walsh was selected as a young promising official to officiate at the championship.

The squad is captained by Hallie Francis, with overseas-based player Alanna Finn as vice-captain.

Dominica will take on St Vincent and the Grenadines in their first match on August 5th, at 11:00 am.

See photos of the full squad below. Photos by Dominica Football Association.