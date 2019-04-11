Entire West Indies selection panel fired

The entire West Indies selection panel has been fired by the new administration and a three-man committee will select the regional team for the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup in England, the Trinidad Guardian has reported.
Newly elected president of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Ricky Skerritt was expected to announce at a press conference on Thursday in Antigua, that there is a new coach taking the team to the World Cup and also a new selection panel will be picking that squad.
Barbadian Floyd Reifer will replace Richard Pybus as coach of the regional team. Reifer comes in to replace Pybus before the Englishman’s contract ends. He was contracted by the previous administration until the end of the Indian series in the Caribbean in August.
