Entire West Indies selection panel fired

Trinidad Guardian - Thursday, April 11th, 2019 at 10:58 PM
Robert Haynes, new West Indies coach (r)

The en­tire West In­dies se­lec­tion pan­el has been fired by the new ad­min­is­tra­tion and a three-man com­mit­tee will se­lect the re­gion­al team for the up­com­ing In­ter­na­tion­al Crick­et Coun­cil (ICC) World Cup in Eng­land, the Trinidad Guardian has reported.

New­ly elect­ed pres­i­dent of Crick­et West In­dies (CWI) Ricky Sker­ritt was expected to an­nounce at a press con­fer­ence on Thursday in An­tigua, that there is a new coach tak­ing the team to the World Cup and al­so a new se­lec­tion pan­el will be pick­ing that squad.

Bar­ba­di­an Floyd Reifer will re­place Richard Py­bus as coach of the re­gion­al team. Reifer comes in to re­place Py­bus be­fore the Eng­lish­man’s con­tract ends. He was con­tract­ed by the pre­vi­ous ad­min­is­tra­tion un­til the end of the In­di­an se­ries in the Caribbean in Au­gust.

 

