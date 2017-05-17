The 2017 Caribbean Alliance Insurance National Junior Tournament came to an exciting conclusion recently with Alanzo Doctrove, Tori Joseph and Yannick Josiah emerging National Champions in their respective categories.

In the Under 14 boys category, Alanzo Doctrove emerged Champion by defeating Apindi McIntyre 4-3, 4-2. In the semi-final match-up that took place earlier that morning, Alanzo defeated Shaiid Lewis in straight sets 4-3, 4-2 while Apindi McIntyre had to overcome a first set defeat to take the match in three sets, defeating Kermah Stephenson 0-4, 4-3, 4-1.

The Junior Girls Championship was won by Tori Joseph who made light work of her opponent, Valentine Pierre Louis easily winning 6-1, 6-2.

The Junior Boys finals lived up to the hype as lefty Jerome Joseph went up against defending Junior Champion, Yannick Josiah. Jerome won the first set in a tie breaker, winning that set 7-6 (7-2 in the tie-break). Yannick made some adjustments in the second set and won the second set 6-3. The final set saw Jerome off to the early lead at 3-2, but conditioning got the better of him as he ran out of steam at the end. Yannick become more aggressive and took advantage of Jerome’s lack of energy winning all the remaining games and thus claiming that third and final set 6-3 and thus retaining his position as Dominica’s top Junior player. Final Scores were 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 6-3. Yannick was also the recipient of the 2017 Caribbean Alliance Insurance Rising Star Award.

Caribbean Alliance Insurance, local manager Candy Deschamps, said that she was very pleased with the tournament and that it was a pleasure to see these young players participate and compete at such a high level. She said that her company was happy to be a part of the tournament and looks forward to partnering with the Dominica Tennis Association in their future endeavours.

President of the Dominica Tennis Association, Thomas Dorsett, told the gathering that it is evident that tennis is back on the rise and the enthusiasm of not only the players but their supportive parents are positive signs for the development of the sport. He assured the players, that there will be a few more local tennis tournaments in the months to come. The Dominica Tennis Association plans to have an open Men and Women tournament later this year along with other junior tournaments. Also carded for this year are regional tournaments in Antigua and St. Lucia.

Encouragement awards also went to Tiago Alishaw and Geanny Lewis both of whom while being under the age of 10 is showing much promise.

Andy Carter who directed and officiated the tournament said that he was pleased with the performance of the young players who he felt played exceptionally well. He promised to keep on working with the youth especially throughout the summer months in preparation for their future competitions.