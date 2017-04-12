Felix Wilson says lack of proper training limits Dominican athletesDominica News Online - Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 at 10:33 AM
President of the Dominica Olympic Committee (DOC), Felix Wilson, has stated that the way athletes are trained in Dominica is limiting their performances and their true potential
Speaking at a press conference held on April 11th, 2017 at the FLOW conference room in Roseau, Wilson said that athletes from Dominica are going to CARIFTA 2017 but “having competed on grass, and hand timing, and crooked tape measurements” will limit their full potential.
“That doesn’t give a true reflection of the performance. Those times we do in Dominica will not be accepted by the IAAF,” he said.
Wilson added that hand timing, which is being used in Dominica, is “a thing of the past” and there is a need for a synthetic track on the island.
“I feel so passionate about it because over nine years as President of the Dominica Olympic Committee in that period or most of it, I have been barraging a stakeholder to contribute land, lease land, that is the government of Dominica, to lease land to the Dominica Olympic Committee to initiate a complex starting with track and field; a 400 meter synthetic track,” Wilson stated. “The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is part and parcel of that, they have funds for infrastructure. Let me tell you how much funds they have; three years ago they gave to Haiti US $17-million for a complex. Just before, they gave to Zambia, US $22-million for a complex,” he said.
Wilson said that although Dominica may not get so much money, the IOC is prepared to give monies for infrastructure to small developing countries that are in “greater need.”
“But it requires a condition,” he noted. “That is a must, that the government of the land must pay its contribution as a partner, it must lease land to an authorizing body like the DOC or the DAAA (Dominica Athletics Association) or other national associations but bearing in mind that the DOC is the authority, the umbrella body for the Olympic sports,” he remarked.
13 Comments
……..You have been there for nine years and what have you done? Besides enjoying the Olympics and all the travel, what have you done? You know exactly how much was given to Haiti, why are you not stating how much was given to Dominica? You watch these athletes suffer and train in sub-standard conditions and when they leave you can’t even give your blessings! You already know all the reasons they will fail? Man, you are a sorry case. You don’t even realize that what you did was to expose your own report card. It says nothing about the athletes and coaches who are willing to try even without help. It says a lot about you who will remain there and collect a pay check while not demanding your government does something to help! You imbecile!
Felix Wilson, I,I,I. Tell us what you have achieved in nine years. Based on the structure you have, if you were the IOC would you invest 5 M $ in the DOC for a track project when you can’t organise properly a general meeting, even barring the media from attending. The DOC is a disgrace in a ttrue democracy. “Only in Domonica”
Give me break, Wilson!
Felix Wilson is just a talker… all these years fighting for presidency of the Olympic Committee, what has he contributed to the development of sports in Dominica? If he had any shame or integrity he would resign as DOC president and remove himself from sports in Dominica. You have killed sports especially Olympic sports in Dominica Felix Wilson, you and Thomas Dorsette… fighting for positions and can`t deliver!
“I feel so passionate about it because over nine years as President of the Dominica Olympic Committee in that period or most of it, I have been barraging a stakeholder to contribute land”. I would be ashamed to make this comment.
Wilson, I listened to you and your acolyte on Q95 with Athie and I can only conclude that both of you, your acolyte, your time has come to move on. Nine years and you are still there crying. What also burn me is the fact that you are saying you have groomed someone whom you see to take over. Give me a break, where is the transparency? Who do you think you are? Where is the committe, the executive to address this matter? Do the honourable thing and move on. Why do you wish to hang on.
There is an executive, a board, an established Olympic Committee, make it visible and operational to lead the next level of this committte. I take from the tone of voice of Athie, that ia where he was going with his questioning of you, but you dont get it. Move on Wilson,…
We often foist blame on the wrong people. I have been around sports (esp. Track & Field) for umpteen years, and everything Mr. Wilson stated, in order to procure a 400 meter synthetic track, is unquestionably correct. Instead of Mr. E. B. Black excoriating Mr. Wilson, he should use that vigor to enthusiastically persuade the government to assist the DOC, in creating the requisite conditions, in order to obtain the monetary assistance from the IOC to build the synthetic track. All the countries in the OECS with synthetic tracks, their governments played an instrumental role in this endeavor. Dominicans the era of hand timing and grass tracks are long obsolete. If you really care about the young talented people, you would agitate vociferously for a modern track and field facility.
Did Mr. Wilson submit a project to government. Seeing that the project would be fully funded by the IOC any government would be eager to get involved. Or is this just talk by Mr. Wilson after nine years and counting at the head of the DOC, with nothing to show but controversy and antagonism.
Wilson Must Go! Dominica will never win a Gold medal as long as Wilson is president.
Why did the officials in dominica turn down the effort put into securing some funds to.put.towards a track in Dominica. The money and donation was coming from the international sports.organisation. Was it for political reasons. The officials tell us what they want us to know the little man doing the work you all are squeezing him. Dont shoot the.messenger.
If you did things the right way, maybe our athletes would be better off. Nine years in that position is too long. You don’t even have anything to show for it!
Nine years as President of the DOC and what have you accomplished? You have never truly pushed for the athletes and olympians. All you do is take trip and sewo on the money.
It may be time for Mr Wilson to look into the mirror. The system he created only supports mediocrity and the case of our Olympic skiers is a case in point. What happened to all the publicity they were supposed to bring to Dominica and the training scholarships they allegedly promised?
Oh, they brought publicity to Dominica alright, except of entirely the wrong kind. We were made the subject of ridicule. Mr. Wilson please, accept that the DOC is not your exclusive property.