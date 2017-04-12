President of the Dominica Olympic Committee (DOC), Felix Wilson, has stated that the way athletes are trained in Dominica is limiting their performances and their true potential

Speaking at a press conference held on April 11th, 2017 at the FLOW conference room in Roseau, Wilson said that athletes from Dominica are going to CARIFTA 2017 but “having competed on grass, and hand timing, and crooked tape measurements” will limit their full potential.

“That doesn’t give a true reflection of the performance. Those times we do in Dominica will not be accepted by the IAAF,” he said.

Wilson added that hand timing, which is being used in Dominica, is “a thing of the past” and there is a need for a synthetic track on the island.

“I feel so passionate about it because over nine years as President of the Dominica Olympic Committee in that period or most of it, I have been barraging a stakeholder to contribute land, lease land, that is the government of Dominica, to lease land to the Dominica Olympic Committee to initiate a complex starting with track and field; a 400 meter synthetic track,” Wilson stated. “The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is part and parcel of that, they have funds for infrastructure. Let me tell you how much funds they have; three years ago they gave to Haiti US $17-million for a complex. Just before, they gave to Zambia, US $22-million for a complex,” he said.

Wilson said that although Dominica may not get so much money, the IOC is prepared to give monies for infrastructure to small developing countries that are in “greater need.”

“But it requires a condition,” he noted. “That is a must, that the government of the land must pay its contribution as a partner, it must lease land to an authorizing body like the DOC or the DAAA (Dominica Athletics Association) or other national associations but bearing in mind that the DOC is the authority, the umbrella body for the Olympic sports,” he remarked.