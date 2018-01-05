Head of the Refereeing department in Dominica, Clayton Munro, has told three FIFA Referees who were entrusted with their FIFA badges for the 2018 football season that they are “ambassadors to the country.”

“Where ever you go, it means that people will know a country called the Commonwealth of Dominica and the referees from that country are good enough to officiate where ever they are sent,” he said.

Chavis Delsol referee along with assistant referees, Clide Cadette and Shawn McDonald, were those were awarded FIFA badges for the 2018 football season.

“You are forerunners to the game and we trust that you will behave that way especially in your deportment…you are at the top and I wish to encourage you to train hard and well and read,” Munro stated.

He call on them to remain “focused” and not let down Dominica.

“Try your best to be good examples since you are the ones that the young referees will look up to and I trust in return, you will set the example to them,” he said.

Also addressing the FIFA officials was president of the Dominica Football Association (DFA) Glen Etienne who called on them to look at the moment as “a new beginning” and a perfect opportunity to improve on the work they have done over the past years.

“Look back at the hard that has brought you this success and make a concerted effort to grown in your knowledge in the laws as while as its application on the field of play…your knowledge of the laws must be impeccable so to must be your application of the same since this will help you to discharge your duties on the field in a confident manner,” he stated.