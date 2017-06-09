The Final of the 2017 First Domestic Insurance Company Secondary Schools U-15 Cricket Championship will take place at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Friday, 9th June from 10:00 am.

On Wednesday, 7th June, the St. Mary’s Academy won the first semi-final match which was played against the Portsmouth Secondary School at the Botanic Gardens on 1st inning score.

PSS batted first and was bowled out for 58 runs. Top scoring for PSS were Davone George with 13 runs and Jedd Joseph with10 runs. Bowling for SMA were Tyrese Leblanc with 4 wickets for 20 runs, Majid Peltier with 3 wickets for 18 runs and Kyron Phillip with 3 wickets for 12 runs.

SMA then batted and scored 187 runs for 8 wickets. The top batsmen were Majid Peltier – 74 runs, Kyron Phillip – 53 runs and Yanick Josiah with 33 runs.

The other semi-final match which was supposed to take place between the Castle Bruce Secondary School and the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School had to be called off due to the wet field conditions at Castle Bruce. This match will now be played on Thursday, June 08, 2017 at the Jolly John Park in Salybia.

The winner of this match will meet the St. Mary’s Academy at the Stadium for the Final of the 2017 First Domestic Insurance U-15 Cricket Championship on Friday.

Preceding the start of the match, there is expected to be a “meet and greet” of the teams by a representative of the sponsors – First Domestic Insurance Company Ltd and officials of the Sports Division at 9:30 am.

The Castle Bruce Secondary School won last year’s championship.

This is the 2nd consecutive year that the First Domestic Insurance Company has sponsored this youth cricket championship to the tune of EC $10, 000.00.