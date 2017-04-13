Roseau, Dominica – April 12th, 2017 – As sports fans here gear up for the Carifta games in Curacao this weekend, the Dominican public will have the opportunity to view their athletes perform live at the games exclusively from April 15 – 17th, 2017.

Flow is once again raising the bar for sports viewership by providing fans with anytime, anywhere access with the new Flow Sports App. For the first time ever, fans of the Flow CARIFTA Games will not have to miss a single stride of the action whether they choose to be in the stadium in Curacao, watch from the comfort of their living rooms or tune in on the go. They simply need to download the Flow Sports app on their Android or iOS smart devices, or visit the online microsite at www.flowsports.co from any lap top or tablet device.

This year, The Flow CARIFTA Games 2017 will be held on Easter Weekend in Curacao and will feature the Caribbean’s elite up-and-coming athletes who will compete in various track and field events.

Dominica is fielding eleven athletes to the games this year. At a Press Conference yesterday held at the Flow main building in Roseau, President of the Dominica Amateur Athletics Association Godwin Dorsette announced the official team heading to the games. They include Danelson Mahautiere, Cody Hamilton, Leon Hypolite, Kianna Benjamin, Keva Pierre, Fannie Gregoire Globensky, Treneese Hamilton, Tia George and Nathalie Roberts.

The rest of the team comprise of Josh Toussaint, Keyon Burton and Shanee Angol. The Dominican star athletes will compete in various segments namely 100, 200, 800 & 1000m, Long Jump, Shot Put, Javelin and Discuss. The team begins its journey to Curacao today.

Now in its 46th year, the Flow CARIFTA Games has served as a spring board for many of the Caribbean’s athletic stars. Flow is the presenting sponsor of the games and is into year two of a three-year partnership with the organising body, NACAC.