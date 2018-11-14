The Disciplinary Committee of the Dominica Football Association (DFA) at its hearing held on 18th October 2018 returned a not guilty verdict against Kelrick Walter of Bath Estate FC.

Walter was summoned before the Disciplinary Committee last month for breaching Article 30 of the DFA Revised Rules and Regulations. He was accused of making abusive and insulting comments to match officials.

Despite being found “not guilty”, the disciplinary Committee issued Walter with a stern warning to “conduct himself in a professional manner, both on and off the field of play and to show respect to all members of the football family”.

As a result of the ruling, Walter’s suspension has been lifted and he will continue to participate in activities organized under the auspices of the DFA.

Walter is a former national footballer.