Four Dominican youth football coaches will leave Dominica on September 25, 2018 to participate in a two weeks study tour at the Iceland Football Federation in Iceland.

Shane Seraphine, Kelshire Charles, Lennox Walsh, and national youth women’s football coach, Roselia Registe, are set to return on 7th October 2018.

While in Iceland, the coaches will get the opportunity to visit some of the top clubs in Iceland and to work with some of the best coaches.

The tour will also afford the coaches the opportunity to experience a different culture and to learn from professional coaches.

On their return to the island, the coaches are expected to work within their schools and communities as well as at the national level.