General Secretary of the Dominica Football Association (DFA) Ericson Degallaire has issued a stern warning to four FIFA referees who were presented with their FIFA badges for the 2017 football season.

Assistant Referee Clide Cadette and referee Chavis Delsol are the new persons on the list joining assistant referee Shawn McDonald and referee Rhomie Blanc.

“Let me advise here that you begin to work as a team so as to develop common habits and traits which will prove to be beneficial. You need to pay attention to your fitness since this is a key in determining if you get matches or not. Also, you need to increase your knowledge concerning the laws of the game and must apply them perfectly. An official without a proper knowledge and application of the laws of the game can be compared to a soldier entering the battlefield with no weapon whatsoever…the results will almost be disastrous,” Degallaire warned.

He continued, “Let me add here that if one member of the teams is found wanting at a regional or international fixture, it is almost certain that the entire team will be held responsible and the chances of further appointments may diminish significantly. Therefore, the onus is on each member of the team to encourage the other and to provide that level of support. Now that you are presented with your FIFA badge it means that you now represent not only yourself but you represent the entire FIFA organization. This means that you must portray yourself as a deserving representative of FIFA. Your actions both on and off the field will come in for greater scrutiny. Therefore, you must always strive to be good ambassadors and to be above reproach.”

He urged them to be good role models and to redouble their efforts.

“What we are looking for now more than ever from you is dedication, commitment and a determination to succeed. You will only succeed if you put in the extra work. You must work harder than before and always look to improve. You can only improve your craft by being right in the thick of things,” the DFA general Secretary stated.

He called on the four to ensure that they make yourselves available for matches on a regular basis saying that “two matches a week is not enough” especially since there is a shortage of match officials.

“Your performance will constantly be under the microscope,” he said. “The DFA will keep a close watch on you as to the number of games that you officiate and the number of training sessions that you attend. Rest assured that the DFA will not condone laissez-faire behavior from you. Let me warn that if you are found wanting in respect to your commitment to officiating at local matches, the DFA will not hesitate to say that you are unavailable for a regional or international appointment if an opportunity presents itself.”

He added, “Do all within your powers so that when an opportunity presents itself, the DFA will have no difficulty in endorsing you. To the other officials, let me encourage you to work hard and to give off your best. There are many within the ranks of the DFA who are willing to assist you in becoming a more competent official. Take full advantage of their knowledge as you only stand to benefit. Sometimes the going may be rough but you have to be tough in this line of business. The DFA is taking all necessary steps to ensure that the referees department and the referees committee function properly. These two arms are now fully equipped to help develop and improve refereeing on the island. Take advantage of these two departments”.