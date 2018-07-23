A four-man squad will be leaving Dominica on Monday, July 23, to participate in the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games to be held in Barranquilla, Colombia.

The CAC Games are the oldest continuing regional games and are held every four years between the Olympics.

National players, Yahn Florent and Lincoln Riviere will be competing in Beach Volleyball at the games.

Coach Ray Robinson and international referee Julian Seraphin complete the Dominican contingent.

The team represents Dominica on the heels of the island prevailing in the Youth Olympic Games qualifier in June, securing a place at the Olympics for both male and female teams.