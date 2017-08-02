Sports Minister Justina Charles has announced that government will spend over $1 million to improve the lighting at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

The Minister made the announcement in Parliament during the recent 2017/2018 Budget debate.

According to her, the government will continue to work and maintain the stadium.

“Madam Speaker we will be spending $1.1 million to improve the lighting because from time-to-time you may have a little problem with the lights,” she said.

Charles also said that there are monies available in this year’s budget for the demolition of the old netball complex at Stock Farm.

“We are presently trying to work very closely with the people who are occupying the area to ensure that we can clear the area the soonest so that work can start,” she stated.

Charles revealed that government signed a contract with the architectural firm on June 9th, 2017 and on July 27th they visited Dominica to make a presentation to the Cabinet.

She said the following day the firm met with the other stakeholders to present the designs so that people can give their final input “before we get to the final stage.”

“I can say to you from reports, the meeting with the stakeholders went very well and everybody seemed very excited and waiting patiently to see the commencement of the work,” Charles declared.

Meanwhile, works on the new 1.44 kilometer Stockfarm road are now approaching the final stages. Paving began on Monday, July 31, 2017.

Parents of students, students, and Faculty of the Dominica State College, residents of Stockfarm and Yampiece and Tarish Pit, bus drivers, and pedestrians are the main beneficiaries of this $3.17 million dollar road rehabilitation project.

The Public Works Corporation was awarded this particular contract on February 3 of this year. The project includes resurfacing, construction of drains and curbs, and the installation of street signs.